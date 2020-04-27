Ogle County reports 2nd COVID-19 related death, 113 total cases

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting a second death related to COVID-19.



Details on the death are limited, but it marks the second death in the county related to the virus.

The county posted on their Facebook page: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of this individual."



The county is also reporting 13 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 113.



For the first time, the county is reporting recovery numbers. According to the Ogle County Health Department, 20 people have recovered from the virus.