Mayor McNamara: Domestic violence calls up 51% since beginning of March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of calls for domestic battery or aggravated domestic battery has increased in Rockford.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says since the beginning of March through mid-April, calls for domestic battery/aggravated domestic battery are up 51%.

Mayor McNamara spoke about the increase of calls during Monday's COVID-19 press briefing.



The mayor spoke directly to the victims, offering support.

"You are not alone...we believe you, we hear you and we know this is not your fault," Mayor McNamara said. "We have an army of survivors ready to help you."

The city reminds survivors they can help with housing that IS NOT in a shelter, food, clothing, hygiene items, orders of protection, transportation and help relocating pets.

Survivors can call or text 779-200-2300 and will receive a response of local options survivors can go to.