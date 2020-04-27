 Skip to Content

JHU: More than 876,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the world

(WREX) — While the number of COVID-19 cases across the world approached 3 million, the number of recoveries is also going up.

As of 9:31 a.m., Johns Hopkins University says a total of 876,043 people have recovered from the coronavirus. In the U.S. alone, 107,060 people have recovered, according to the university.

There's a total of 2,992,970 of cases of the virus across the world, according to the university. The U.S. alone has seen 967,585 cases of the virus.

