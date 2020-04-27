Iowa loosening business restrictions for counties with low COVID-19 risk

IOWA (KWWL) — Iowa Governor Reynolds announced Monday a shift to lifting certain restrictions in counties that are seeing stabilization and downward trends with COVID-19.

Reynolds is looking to take a targeted approach to loosening business restrictions and opening up parts of the state.

Effective May 1, in 77 counties these businesses can choose to re-open, complying with certain restrictions:

Restaurants, Fitness centers, and retail stores previously closed can reopen at 50 percent of normal operating capacity

Closed malls may reopen at 50 percent capacity, play areas and food court dining will remain closed.

social and recreational sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people

Limits lifted on spiritual and religious gatherings. Businesses and churches approved for reopening must adhere to social distancing measures and guidelines from the IDPH.

All other closures will be extended for the entire state through May 15

While the Governor has begun lifting restrictions in some areas, she is still urging older Iowans or anyone with severe health issues to continue to remain at home.

The counties NOT included in the 77 are: