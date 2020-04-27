Illinois judge grants restraining order against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — A judge has ruled against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order.

A Clay County Circuit Court Judge ruled against Pritzker's executive order, granting a restraining order to temporarily block the new stay-at-home restrictions which are set to take place on May 1.

"It's insulting. It's dangerous. People's safety and health have now been put at risk," said Gov. Pritzker regarding the decision.

State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) claims the governor overextended his authority and is violating civil rights with the order.

“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Darren Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

Rep. Bailey says "... the unprecedented power and authority he wields under the current crisis calls for an immediate review and reconsideration of legislative intent."

Governor Pritzker issued the original stay-at-home order on March 20. That order was extended until the end of April on March 31.

You can read the full complaint here. A copy of a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction filed by Bailey Thursday can be found here.