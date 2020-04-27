CHICAGO (AP) — Winners have been announced in the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association 2019 contest.

The awards were announced on Saturday during a Facebook Live event held by the INBA in conjunction with WREX-TV in Rockford.

Thirty-one broadcasters submitted 254 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and investigative reporting as well as features, documentaries and newswriting from 2019.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.

Winners in the 2019 Illinois APBA Broadcast Contest:

Television I/Metro TV

Best Spot News: First, Tracy Davis, Joe Kolina and Angie Rosemond, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, “Aurora Henry Pratt Workplace Shooting”; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Deputy Killed.”

Best Sports Report: First, Mike Bush, Scott Suppelsa and Adam Dew, KSDK-TV, St. Louis, “The Right Note”; Second, Alex Maragos, Lexi Sutter and Scott Doll, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, “Concussions and the Future of Youth Football.”

Best Light Feature: First, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Rita’s Quilt”; Second, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, “Secrets of the Trade.”

Best Hard News Feature: First, Mike Bush, Scott Suppelsa and Adam Dew, KSDK-TV, St. Louis, “Paradise Volleyball”; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Kids Off the Block.”

Best Series or Documentary: First, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Return to Auschwitz: A Survivor’s Story”; Second, Courtney Copenhagen, Phil Rogers and Michael McGovern, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, “Cannabis in Illinois.”

Best Investigative Report: First, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, “The Death of a State Trooper”; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Kim Foxx – Derrion Albert Investigation.”

Best Videography: First, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Chicago’s Legendary Outdoor Basketball Courts”; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago, “Revolution Workshop.”

Best Digital Presence: First, WMAQ-TV, Chicago; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago.

Best Newswriter: First, Jeremy Ross, WBBM-TV, Chicago; Second, Mike Bush, KSDK-TV, St. Louis.

Best Reporter: First, Jeremy Ross, WBBM-TV, Chicago.

Best Newscast: First, WMAQ-TV, Chicago; Second, WLS-TV, Chicago.

Outstanding News Operation: WLS-TV, Chicago.

Television II/Local TV

Best Spot News: First, Ana Espinosa, Justin Carter and Grace Boehm, WICS-TV, Springfield, “Death of Ta’naja Barnes”; Second, KWQC-TV, Davenport, “Flood Coverage.”

Best Sports Report: First, Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan, WQAD-TV, Moline, “Night Crew”; Second, David Sugarman, WGEM-TV, Quincy, “Sports in Focus: Nick Trotter.”

Best Light Feature: First, Elizabeth Wadas and Andy McKay, WQAD-TV, Moline, “Making Memories”; Second, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah, “Changing Lives with Wheelchair Ramps.”

Best Hard News Feature: First, Caitlin Knute and Emily Ogden, WEEK-TV (NBC), East Peoria, “Abuse in the Peoria Catholic Diocese”; Second, Kristin Crowley and James Stratton, WREX-TV, Rockford, “The Human Impact of Violating Scott’s Law.”

Best Series or Documentary: First, Lauren Kostiuk, WICD-TV, Champaign, “Addicted Illinois”; Second, Ana Espinosa, William Hatfield and Kelsey Evans, WICS-TV, Springfield, “Project Illinois: Justice for Ta’Naja.”

Best Investigative Report: First, Doug Wolfe and Andy Barker, WAND-TV, Decatur, “Small Town Cop”; Second, Lauren Melendez, WEEK-TV (NBC), East Peoria, “The Death of Kayla Fannon.”

Best Videography: First, Stephanie Mattan, WQAD-TV, Moline, “River Rider”; Second, Kyle Yonkers and Robert Burke, WREX-TV, Rockford, “Rockford in Color.”

Best Digital Presence: First, Audrey Moon, WREX-TV, Rockford; Second, Kevin Schwaller, WMBD-TV, Peoria.

Best Newswriter: First, James Stratton, WREX-TV, Rockford; Second, Kristin Crowley, WREX-TV, Rockford.

Best Reporter: First, Deron Molen, WAND-TV, Decatur; Second, Kristin Crowley, WREX-TV, Rockford.

Best Newscast: First, WREX-TV, Rockford; Second, WGEM-TV, Quincy.

Outstanding News Operation: WREX-TV, Rockford.

Radio I/Metro Radio

Best Spot News: First, WBBM-AM, Chicago, “Chicago Public School Teachers Strike”; Second, Kate McGee, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “Sister Jean Turns 100.”

Best Sports Report: First, WBBM-AM, Chicago, “69 Cubs.”

Best Light Feature: First, Monica Eng, Jessica Pupovac and Jesse Dukes, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “Chicago’s Hidden Indie Rock Archive”; Second, Lisa Fielding, WBBM-AM, Chicago, “Life Tough Kids.

Best Hard News Feature: First, Susie An and Kate Grossman, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “Naperville Schools Try to Rebuild Trust.”

Best Series or Documentary: First, Claudia Morell, Becky Vevea and Alex Keefe, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “2019 Chicago Election Coverage”; Second, WLS-AM, Chicago, “Mayor Daley On the Record.”

Best Investigative Report: First, Maria Ines Zamudio, Will Craft and Alden Loury, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “Chicago’s Water Prices Are Skyrocketing.”

Best Use of Sound: First, Carrie Shepherd and Tricia Bobeda, WBEZ-FM, Chicago, “Word Jazz Creator and Host Ken Nordine Dies.”

Best Newswriter: First, Monica Eng, WBEZ-FM, Chicago.

Best Reporter: First, Kate McGee, WBEZ-FM, Chicago; Second, Lisa Fielding, WBBM-AM, Chicago.

Best Newscast: First, WBBM-AM, Chicago; Second, John Dempsey, WLS-AM, Chicago.

Outstanding News Operation: WBBM-AM, Chicago.

Radio II/Local Radio

Best Spot News: First, Ethan Kruger and Rick Koshko, WCMY-AM, Ottawa, “Skydiver Lands in River”; Second, Scott Reeder, Herb Trix and Michelle O’Neill, WVIK-FM, Rock Island, “Liggins Sentenced to Life.”

Best Sports Report: First, Jason Parrott, WIUM-FM, Macomb, “RAGBRAI’s Visit to Keokuk”; Second, Zach Wilson, WVIK-FM, Rock Island, “Shrinking Minor Leagues Could Affect Local Teams.”

Best Light Feature: First, Brian Mackey, WUIS-FM, Springfield, “Have We Been Misspelling J.B. Pritzker’s Name?”; Second, Brad Palmer, WSIU-FM, Carbondale, “Students Solve Death Investigation.”

Best Hard News Feature: First, Dusty Rhodes, WUIS-FM, Springfield, “School Nurse Breaks a Rule to Save a Life”; Second, Ryan Denham and Edith Brady Lunny, WGLT-FM, Normal, “Failing Rica.”

Best Series or Documentary: First, Eric Stock, Ryan Denham and Dana Vollmer, WGLT-FM, Normal, “Down On the Farm”; Second, Mary Cullen, WGLT-FM, Normal, “Fines and Fees System Fail The Disadvantaged.”

Best Investigative Report: First, Rachel Otwell, Alex Mierjeski and Mary Hansen, WUIS-FM, Springfield, “Preserving the Reputations of Sexual Harassers”; Second, Ryan Denham and Edith Brady Lunny, WGLT-FM, Normal, “Failing Rica.”

Best Use of Sound: First, Rich Egger, WIUM-FM, Macomb, “Jingle All the Way”; Second, Amelia Blakely, WSIU-FM, Carbondale, “SIU’s Field School Unearths Forgotten History.”

Best Digital Presence: First, Ryan Denham, WGLT-FM, Normal; Second, Tim Shelley, Dana Vollmer and Kristin McHugh, WCBU-FM, Peoria.

Best Newswriter: First, Susan Stephens, WNIJ-FM, DeKalb; Second, Dave Dahl, WTAX-AM, Springfield.

Best Reporter: First, Ryan Denham, WGLT-FM, Normal; Second, Sarah Jesmer, WNIJ-FM, DeKalb.

Best Newscast: First, Brian Moline, WILL-AM, Urbana; Second, WGLT-FM, Normal.

Outstanding News Operation: WGLT-FM, Normal.

