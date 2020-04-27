High demand for federal small business relief restricts amount of funding local program can provide

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As small businesses across the country remain closed due to COVID-19, demand for any type of financial relief remains high.

"All of a sudden you have 50 states that are now disaster areas and clearly that level of funding was completely too little, it's too little today," says Rockford Local Development Corporation Executive Director John Phelps.

Last month the city of Rockford, the RLDC, and a number of local banks announced a small business loan program. It would allocated up to $50,000 to a local small business to hold them over until more substantial funding came from the Small Business Administration. Originally the SBA said their funds would be a maximum of $2 million for a business. Due to high demand, the SBA changed it's limit.

"Which was a maximum award of $25,000," says Phelps. "We similarly made our maximum loans $25,000."

Phelps says it remains unclear if the SBA will increase that threshold with newly released funding from the federal government.

"We can’t loan people more than we think they’re going to get through the SBA," says Phelps.

Phelps says $25,000 will only help a select type of local business.

"It will only help the very smallest who are probably shut down and they’ve got rent payment and some utilities and maybe some past due bills they need to clear up," says Phelps. "But certainly if you have any payroll, $25,000 is not going to take you very far. If someone comes to me and says I need $200,000 to get through the next month and I can only lend them $25,000 I’d be a fool to do that because they’re probably still going to fail in the next month before they get any disaster relief money."