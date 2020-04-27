Green Bay murder suspect arrested in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man wanted out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on murder charges is arrested in Rockford.

Rockford Police said the Green Bay Police Department notified it about Waylon Wayman, who is wanted in an alleged murder, was potentially making his way to Rockford.

Officers noticed a man who fit Wayman's description Sunday at 4:10 p.m. on the 900 block of 11th Street and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Wayman will be taken back to Green Bay where he will face charges in court.