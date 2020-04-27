 Skip to Content

Green Bay murder suspect arrested in Rockford

2:03 pm Crime, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man wanted out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on murder charges is arrested in Rockford.

Rockford Police said the Green Bay Police Department notified it about Waylon Wayman, who is wanted in an alleged murder, was potentially making his way to Rockford.

Officers noticed a man who fit Wayman's description Sunday at 4:10 p.m. on the 900 block of 11th Street and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

Wayman will be taken back to Green Bay where he will face charges in court.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

