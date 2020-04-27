 Skip to Content

Gas prices continue to drop due to COVID-19

7:37 pm Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Gas prices in the Stateline continue to drop due to COVID-19. The average price for a gallon of gas fell by six cents in the last week in Rockford.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $1.56, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Rockford are almost 26 cents lower than they were a month ago. They're also $1.28 lower than this time a year ago.

The most expensive gas station in Rockford, according to GasBuddy, sits at $1.79. The cheapest price you'll pay for a gallon of gas is $1.25.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $1.74 for a gallon of gas, dropping a little more than four cents in the last week.

This is the ninth straight week the average price has fallen in every state in the country.

13 WREX Newsroom

Related Articles

Skip to content