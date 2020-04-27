Gas prices continue to drop due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Gas prices in the Stateline continue to drop due to COVID-19. The average price for a gallon of gas fell by six cents in the last week in Rockford.

The average price for a gallon of gas is $1.56, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Rockford are almost 26 cents lower than they were a month ago. They're also $1.28 lower than this time a year ago.

The most expensive gas station in Rockford, according to GasBuddy, sits at $1.79. The cheapest price you'll pay for a gallon of gas is $1.25.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $1.74 for a gallon of gas, dropping a little more than four cents in the last week.

This is the ninth straight week the average price has fallen in every state in the country.