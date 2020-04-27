Forest Preserves in Winnebago County to open for limited activities starting May 1

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Starting May 1, all forest preserve's in Winnebago County will be open for limited activities.



The opening of the forest preserves comes as the Governor Pritzker extended the state's stay-at-home order, which included several modifications, some of which allowed many recreation areas to re-open for select activities.

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County (FPWC) says they're following these guidelines to ensure the safety of our preserve users and our employees. Beginning Friday, May 1, all forest preserve entrance gates will be open for limited daytime activities from 7 a.m. until ½ hour after sunset.



These activities include walking, hiking, equestrian, golf and fishing, including at Four Lakes Forest Preserve as long as social distancing is practiced.

All three FPWC golf courses: Atwood Homestead, Ledges and Macktown, are scheduled to open on May 1 under the new “Golf Operational Restrictions” set forth by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

FPWC administration office, nature centers, playgrounds, shelter reservations, fly field and restrooms remain closed per the State mandate.

Every visitor plays a critical role in practicing safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors to the Forest Preserves should bring alcohol‐based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and face coverings. Additional health and safety guidelines include:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;

• Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;

• Visit alone or with members of your household;

• Stay local; visit preserves that are closest to where you live;

• If you arrive at a preserve and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.

FPWC says it will closely monitor congestion in forest preserves. Decisions on forest preserve closings and access will be made by Forest Preserves of Winnebago County authorities based on their assessment of risk and on state health protection mandates.