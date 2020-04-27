COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Auburn High School officially opens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The second COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Rockford has officially opened.



The site is located at Auburn High School and is run by Crusader Community Health, who says they want to do whatever they can to help keep the community safe.

"We just figured it would be a great way to serve the nine counties to do testing not only for crusader patients but really anyone who needs to be tested," said Matt Downey, the Director of Clinical Operations at Crusader Community Health.

Patients will enter the Testing Site on Pierpont Avenue between Auburn and School Streets next to Kennedy Middle School (520 North Pierpont Avenue).

The Auburn HS Testing Site will be a 4-lane, drive-thru testing center. Patients will be required to remain in their vehicle for the test. Individuals desiring a test must be seated by an operating window.

Appointments are not needed. Wait times may vary depending on the number of people in line. The actual test is very quick and will be available as long as daily testing supply allotments last, according to Crusader Community Health.

Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to:

Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of

breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19

breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension,

COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma

COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes

or retirement housing

or retirement housing Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles

Individuals seeking testing at this site will be asked to complete a form that will include personal, demographic, health insurance and primary care provider information.

The site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

This is the second drive-through testing site in Rockford after the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford opened up a drive-through testing site last week.