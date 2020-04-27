Court to hear lawsuit against Prtizker’s stay-at-home order

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) — A hearing to discuss a lawsuit filed last Thursday against Governor JB Pritzker for extending the state's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus will be held in Clay County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) says:

"A hearing will be held at the Clay County Courthouse in Louisville, Illinois on Monday April 27 at 1:30 pm. Doors open for public at 1:15 p.m. It is my understanding the courtroom will be open to the public if you might want to come and watch."

Bailey filed suit in Clay County Circuit Court that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents. The lawsuit came as Pritzker modified, but extended the stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois until the end of May.

“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” said Rep. Darren Bailey. “Enough is enough! I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

You can read the full complaint here. A copy of a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction filed by Bailey Thursday can be found here.