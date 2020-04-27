Corrections officer at the Rock County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — A correctional officer at the Rock County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the officer’s symptoms are "relatively minor at this time."



The sheriff's office says correctional officers who had been placed on “reserve” status are being immediately returned to work and officers who have worked with the officer who had the positive test are being sent home for monitoring/reserve status.



The sheriff's office says the jail has taken additional steps to minimize the risk of an outbreak at the jail.

Some of the steps include:

population reduction

officers wearing masks when they are closely interacting with inmates

significantly increased cleaning and sanitation of housing areas

providing inmates with masks for their protection

The sheriff's office says they will be monitoring inmates closely and increase will be increased.

No inmates have tested positive for the virus, according to the sheriff's office.