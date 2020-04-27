Coronavirus death toll approaches 2,000 in Illinois, 45,883 total cases

WATCH LIVE: Governor J.B. Pritzker gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Illinois Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 27, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Illinois is approaching 2,000.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 50 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 1,983.



The state also reported 1,980 new cases of the virus on Monday. The new cases brings the total number of cases up to 45,883.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.

