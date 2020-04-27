Coronavirus cases in Winnebago tops 300 on Sunday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County continues to lead the northern Illinois region in coronavirus cases as the county reported new cases on Sunday.



Health officials announced 17 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 313.



Details on the new cases are unknown, but we do know one of the cases is an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The health department now lists jail as an area of concern in the county.



Here's a full list of area's of concern in the county as of Sunday:

Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Rockford Rescue Mission

Amberwood Care Centre River Bluff Nursing Home

Milestone

Goldie B Floberg Center

Peterson Meadows

Van Matre

Winnebago County Jail

There have been 14 deaths in the county as of Sunday, as well as 22 people recovering from the virus. '

Leaders in Winnebago County will provide an update on the virus in the county on Monday at 3:30, following Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's daily update. You can watch both of those press conference live on 13 WREX or stream it here.