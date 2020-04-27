City of Rockford tears down condemned strip mall near former Magna grocery store

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford continues its effort to remove blight in the city.



The city announced a strip mall near the former Magna grocery store has been torn down.



The demolition comes after the city filed a lawsuit again the strip mall’s out-of-town owners to force them to repair the building last summer. The city says the owners ignored the judge's order to fix up the building and allowed it to deteriorate beyond repair. The judge held the owners in contempt of court for failing to follow her order, and authorized the City to complete the demolition.



The city tore down the property and will pursue reimbursement of the cost of demolition from the owners. The city recently took control of the former Magna/CVS building and negotiated payment from the former owner of more than $120,000 to cover the cost of demolition or redevelopment. That project is slated to move forward later this year.

The demolition is the latest way the city is eliminating blight in the community.



The city successfully sued the owners of the former Essex Wire plant on N. Main St. for the demolition of the dilapidated property at the owner’s expense. The city also demolished a former nursing home on N. Main St. that was gutted by fire. The city says it negotiated payment from the nursing home owners to cover almost 100% of the demolition costs. The former Maid-Rite restaurant on Auburn St. was also demolished at no cost to taxpayers thanks to a donation from NTrack, according to the city.