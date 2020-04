(NBC) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released six new symptoms for coronavirus.

Previously, the CDC only had fever, cough, and shortness of breath as possible symptoms for COVID-19.

Symptoms now also include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

People with coronavirus can have a wide range of symptoms, including mild symptoms or severe illness, according to the CDC.