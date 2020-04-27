5th resident at Boone County long-term care facility dies from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A 5th person at a long-term care facility has died from COVID-19, according to the Boone County Health Department.



Details on the death are limited, but it marks the fifth resident at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility to have died from the virus.



The health department is currently reporting a total of 28 cases of the virus at the facility, 20 among residents and 8 among employees.



In total, the county is reporting 3 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 80. A total of 7 people have recovered from the virus so far, according to the health department.