41 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, including a 5-year-old

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.



The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 354. Details are limited on the new cases, however, Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department says a 5-year-old child was one of the new cases.



Dr. Martell also says three more Rochelle Foods employees in Winnebago County have tested positive for the virus. The new cases marks 6 people in the county who have tested positive for the virus who work at the food plant.



The doctor says 861 residents have been tested at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford since the site launched on Friday.



Dr. Martell also says 17 percent of tests given to people in the county have come back positive, the highest percentage to date. 28 people have recovered from the virus, according to the health officials.



Leaders expected higher case amounts as testing increased in the county.