2 Rockford Valli Produce workers test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Valli Produce on East State Street in Rockford confirms it had two positive cases of COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Valli, Dominic Presta, told 13 WREX that it's following CDC guidelines and cleaned and sanitized the work areas of the infected people, as well as informed co-workers without divulging any names.

Presta went on to say, "Our two priorities have been to keep the employee and the public safe. Our employees are supplied with gloves and masks and the public is encouraged to do the same when shopping along with social distancing."

Presta said the store is cleaned on a daily basis. He did not go into detail about when the workers were diagnosed or what their condition is.