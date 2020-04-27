13 WREX named Outstanding News Operation by the Illinois Associated Press

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The 13 News team has been awarded the top award from the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

The annual awards were announced Saturday night by the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

This is the fourth consecutive year the 13 WREX team has received the Outstanding News Operation honor.

The award was one of four first place awards received by the 13 News team, along with four second place awards.

1st Place:

Outstanding News Operation

Best Newscast

Best Digital Presence (Audrey Moon)

Best Newswriter (James Stratton)

2nd Place:

Best Hard News Feature (Kristin Crowley, James Stratton)

Best Reporter (Kristin Crowley)

Best Newswriter (Kristin Crowley)

Best Videography (Kyle Yonkers, Robert Burke)

31 broadcasters submitted 254 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and investigative reporting as well as features, documentaries and newswriting from 2019.

A full list of winners can be found here.