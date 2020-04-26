Spain lets children play as US states move at various speeds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Spain is letting children go outside and play for the first time in six weeks as European countries methodically work to ease their lockdowns and reopen their economies.

In the United States, governors are moving at differing speeds, some more aggressive, others more cautious.

Elsewhere around the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going back to work Monday at 10 Downing St. after a bout with the coronavirus that put him in intensive care.