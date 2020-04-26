Showers will return for most of the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Enjoy the peaceful night because showers will return for much of the new work week.

Cool Night Ahead

Overnight, temperatures will begin their free fall into the chilly mid 30's. This is why there is a chance for some patchy light frost in the forecast. However, the time window for any frost chances is pretty low. Winds will pick up and cloud cover will arrive for late Monday morning.

Coolest night of the week setting up tonight.

Warmer, rainy next week:

The morning on Monday won't be too much different from today, but this won't last long. A mid-level jet streak and weak trough will start to interact with some upper-level moisture leading to cloud development. With these clouds come the chance for showers as well.

I hope you enjoyed Sunday's escape from the rainy pattern because it won't return for a bit this week. A chance for rain pops up by Monday afternoon, then Tuesday into Wednesday could be soggy at times. Monday's showers will mainly be scattered and have a brief window with little chance for thunderstorms. However, this all depends on the placement of our frontal boundary. We are likely in the spot where the winds will be strong at the surface and heavy downpours follow along.

Heading into Tuesday, a new weather system could send a few thunderstorms and heavier showers our way by Tuesday evening. The cold front will pull through the Stateline dropping temperatures from the warm 60's for Monday and Tuesday into the 50's for Wednesday. We will also have to deal with rainfall wrapping around it and bring showery weather to Wednesday. Thursday may still have some lingering showers in the forecast from this system, but temperatures will bounce back into the 60's.

Rainfall sticks around into the end of the new work week.

Return to Quiet Weather

Late next week, sunshine and dry weather should take hold again. We may see temperatures rocket upwards late next week, with Friday having some potential of getting to 70 degrees.