Second COVID-19 case at Schnucks in Loves Park confirmed

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A second worker at the Schnucks in Loves Park has tested positive for COVID-19.

The grocery store told 13 WREX that the store became aware of the second case on Saturday.

One other person has been asked to quarantine in result of the positive diagnosis.

Schnucks says the worker last worked on Tuesday, April 21 and said they did not experience symptoms during the shift.

The store says it will remain open and will continue to follow guidelines from state officials and other agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Schucks says after learning about the second case, it has scheduled a third party-vendor to disinfect the area where the worker was working and other common areas.