Pritzker: Though discouraged, police can issue citation for not wearing a mask in public

CHICAGO (WREX) — If you're not wearing a mask in public, police do have the authority to issue you a citation.



During Sunday's press briefing in Chicago, the governor reiterated the importance of wearing a mask in public and social distancing when speaking about a video of a party in Chicago over the weekend.

"We have the ability to enforce these things. We've chosen to allow people to self-enforce, to do the right thing. We've obviously asked the police and other law enforcement to remind people when they see them, when they're not following the new social distancing norms, not wearing a mask, that they need to do those things," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor then said police can issue a citation or make an arrest for reckless conduct.

"The police do have the ability enforce that with people. Not just the ability to remind them, but if they refuse and repeatedly refuse, there is the ability by the police officer to charge them with reckless conduct and take them into custody," said the governor.

Although police have that authority, the governor emphasized it's not something he wants to see.

"We have discouraged the police from doing that because we believe that people will in general will follow the rules," said Gov. Pritzker. "But if you're putting the community in danger, as a party like that does, that should be broken up."

The state announced 2,126 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 59 additional deaths.