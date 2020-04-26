One person dies in single car crash in McHenry county

McHenry County (WREX) — One person has died in a single car crash in McHenry County.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says a 32-year-old Harvard man died on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. on the 20200 block of Illinois Route 173.

Officials say when they responded to single vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford F-250, the found the ford had been traveling westbound on the road.

From the investigation, officials say the car veered into the eastbound lane then back into the westbound lane before exiting the road and overturning multiple times.

Officials say the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for three hours and half hours and has reopened.

An investigation is ongoing, including a pending toxicology report by the Coroner's Office.