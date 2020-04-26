Illinois reports 2,126 new COVID-19 cases as testing increases

WATCH LIVE: Governor J.B. Pritzker provides an update on COVID-19 in the state of Illinois Posted by WREX-TV on Sunday, 26 April 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — As testing for COVID-19 continues to increase in Illinois, so do the number of cases across the state.



On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,126 new cases of the coronavirus. The new cases brings the total from 41,777 to 43,903. More than 13,000 tests were given in the past 24 hours, according to Gov. Pritzker.



The state also saw an increase of deaths related to the virus. IDPH reported 59 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Illinois from 1,874 up to 1,933.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



In Rockford, there will be eight drive-thru testing sites for people showing symptoms. To find a site, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to watch state leaders provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.