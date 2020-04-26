Family and friends host homecoming parade for Belivdere resident

BELVIDERE (WREX) Family and Friends came together on Sunday to help celebrate the homecoming of Terry Baier.

Baier spent 77 days in the hospital after having a double lung transplant.

"I can't describe it, its just amazing," said Baier.

Terry's wife Linda says it has been hard for her husband because for past couple of weeks , family and friends have not been able to see him because of the outbreak

"It's just really nice for anyone to come out and show much they appreciate him and we appreciate them," said Linda Baier.

Even though he and his family won't be able to go back to the normal they once knew just yet, they say the parade is a simple way to celebrate him being back in their arms.

"It just lifts his spirits up," said his daughter Tiffany Jacobson.

"What they did today should be done for everybody," said Terry Baier.