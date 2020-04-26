FACC host food drive at local churches in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — People in Freeport are doing their part to help other families during the outbreak.

The Freeport Area Church Co-Op hosted a food drive on Sunday.

People could drop off things like canned goods and other food to churches in the area.

One location was Park Hills Evangelical Free Church.

The worship pastor of the church says this is just one way people can help others during a tough time.

"I think it is important because it shows a practical way that we can give back to our community. So it shows that we are collecting food for others so that we can bless them. And that is what God expects us to do so that is what we are going to do," said Worship Pastor Beau Rispalje.

All of the food will go to the FACC's food pantry.