Number of COVID-19 cases in Ogle county reaches 100

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Ogle County has officially reached 100.

The Ogle County Health Department reported 9 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 100.

No additional information on the cases has been released at this time. The health department has reported an outbreak of the virus at Rochelle Foods.

There's been 1 death in the county related to the virus, according to the health department.

