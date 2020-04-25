Winnebago County adds 22 new cases of COVID-19
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, bringing the total number of cases up to 293.
There are no new deaths to report. Fourteen people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the county.
Of these cases, public health officials are reporting that 17 people have fully recovered. More than 3,000 people have been tested.
A breakdown in ages include:
Age 0-9: 7 cases
Ages 10-19: 17 cases
Ages 20-29: 53 cases
Ages 30-39: 46 cases
Ages 40-49: 47 cases
Ages 50-59: 53 cases
Ages 60-69: 36 cases
Ages 70-79: 17 cases
Ages 80+: 17 cases
Several congregant living facilities are listed as locations of concern, including:
Alden Alma Nelson Manor
Amberwood Care Centre
Anam Care
Goldie B Floberg Center
Milestone
Peterson Meadows
River Bluff Nursing Home
Rockford Rescue Mission
Van Matre