Winnebago County adds 22 new cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, bringing the total number of cases up to 293.



There are no new deaths to report. Fourteen people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the county.



Of these cases, public health officials are reporting that 17 people have fully recovered. More than 3,000 people have been tested.



A breakdown in ages include:



Age 0-9: 7 cases

Ages 10-19: 17 cases

Ages 20-29: 53 cases

Ages 30-39: 46 cases

Ages 40-49: 47 cases

Ages 50-59: 53 cases

Ages 60-69: 36 cases

Ages 70-79: 17 cases

Ages 80+: 17 cases



Several congregant living facilities are listed as locations of concern, including:



Alden Alma Nelson Manor

Amberwood Care Centre

Anam Care

Goldie B Floberg Center

Milestone

Peterson Meadows

River Bluff Nursing Home

Rockford Rescue Mission

Van Matre

