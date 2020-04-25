Sunshine arrives to close out the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rainy weather is finally moving out of the Stateline after a fairly shower-filled day. The party responsible for this consistent rainfall was a closed low-pressure system. This system was sitting in southern Illinois throughout the day. Rainfall accumulation across the region just rose slightly above a quarter of an inch for Saturday. Thankfully, the rain is wrapping up so that means we can get a break.

Sunny Sunday

By the end of the weekend, we reverse course and go into a sunny, dry, and warmer day. With the help of a sunny sky, temperatures rebound into the low 60's. Winds may still be a little cool but are expected to be a lot lighter. This should be the first completely dry day after 4 days of light to moderate rainfall.

Overnight, temperatures will begin their free fall into the chilly lower to mid 30's. This is why there is a chance for some patchy light frost in the forecast. Thankfully, we won't have the most reliable set up for damaging, heavy frost. Winds will pick up and cloud cover will arrive for late Monday morning.

Warmer, rainy next week:

We keep the warmer air around for much of next week. High temperatures should reach the 60's each day, though a few days may only just get to 60 degrees.

Rain returns for the next work week.

We won't escape the rainy pattern for long. A chance for rain pops up by Monday afternoon, then Tuesday into Wednesday could be soggy at times. A weather system could send a few thunderstorms and heavier showers our way by Tuesday evening. As this system leaves, rainfall may wrap around it, and bring showery weather to Wednesday.

Late next week, sunshine and dry weather should take hold again. We may see temperatures rocket upwards late next week, with Friday having some potential of getting to 70 degrees.