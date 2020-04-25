Rockford welcome home parade for former Second Ward Alderman Jonathan Logemann

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even during the coronavirus outbreak, one group of neighbors made sure to celebrate the return of a solider in Rockford.

Serving for the Illinois National Guard, Jonathan Logemann has returned home after nearly a year in Afghanistan.

"It's nice when you live in a community as welcoming as Rockford that you always want to come home early. That was such a nice thing," said former Rockford Second Ward Alderman Logemann.

On Saturday, Logemann got a surprise warm greeting.

"I thought, 'Hey let's do a parade' because we can't combine congratulate him. I thought it would be a way to welcome him home and thank him for his service," said Jonathan's Aunt Gail Logemann.

Dozens of family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors drove by the former alderman's house honking and waving to say hello from their cars.

"They just went all out. I just think that they just really appreciate military men and women and Jonathan as neighbors and teachers, his wife is a teacher, and our alderman."

Logemann not only served as the Second Ward alderman he also teaches business and history at Auburn High School. Many of his former coworkers and students came out to support him.

"Seeing so many friendly faces and so many friendly faces at Auburn you know they were in my heart. I miss them and it was good to know that they miss me little bit too," said Jonathan.

"One guy had a real very elaborate sign which had the colors of the army, the national guard, you know all the colors and all the symbols. He said this white space is for Afghanistan," said Gail.

Celebrating the good during these hard time with smiles to warm the heart.

"Welcome home Jonathan," yelled Gail.

"There's a lot of good out there that we can't forget about," said Jonathan.

Jonathan says he will be teaching again at Auburn High School next year and hopes to rejoin City Council in the future.