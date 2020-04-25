Robinson, Wieting, McKinney sign UDFA deals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After going undrafted in the NFL Draft this weekend, a few players from the Rockford area signed undrafted free agent deals to try to make teams the hard way.

James Robinson is the highest profile of them, as he was considered the top-rated running back not chosen in the Draft. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson is the IHSA's all-time rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader, and was a 1st Team All-American at Illinois State. Now he has to prove himself to try to make the roster in Jacksonville.

Robinson's former high school teammate at Rockford Lutheran, Nate Wieting, also signed a UDFA deal. Wieting signed with the Cleveland Browns. Wieting is considered a quality blocking tight end out of Iowa, who has a strong history of producing good players at that position.

Former Harlem lineman Anthony McKinney signed a UDFA deal with the Tennessee Titans. McKinney got a late start in football, playing at Iowa Western after graduating from Harlem. From there, he went to TCU where he played the past two years. The Titans are looking for offensive line depth, so he could provide that with a strong showing in camp.