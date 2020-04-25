Northern Illinois Food Bank hosts Pop-Up Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Rockford to get help feeding their families.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank held it's third Pop-Up Market to give bagged fresh produce to families that might need extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers set up on East State Street ready to serve up to 3,000 households.

Some produce items include tomatoes, apples, potatoes and yogurt.

The President and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank says it will continue to serve families during the stay at home order and has plans to return to Rockford soon.

"We have been overwhelmed by the need. We have seen it grown 55 percent in our programs. We have seen in our food pantries that it is doubling so we make our best guess. Over the past two pop-up markets that we have had, we have served three thousand families," said President and CEO Julie Yurko.

In total more than 1,200 houses were fed on Saturday.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank encourages those in need to call its hotline at 1-(844)-600-7627.