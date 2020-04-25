Lawmakers face May deadline on change to redistricting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --Illinois lawmakers are facing a May 3 deadline to approve a joint resolution that would alter how the state's congressional and legislative maps are drawn to help make elections more competitive.

Legislators typically draw maps every 10 years by using new census data, without getting input from the pubic.

The process has sparked criticism from some people in the public and in many government reform groups.

A combined 47 legislators are sponsoring an amendment in which maps would be redrawn by an independent commission that is "demographically, politically and geographically representative" of Illinois.

Some lawmakers say they're doubtful any change will happen by the deadline.