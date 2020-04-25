Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments via video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --The Illinois Supreme Court will for the first time in its history hear oral arguments through videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unusual procedure during May will allow the court's seven justices to observe social distancing, a practice which experts believe significantly limits transmission of the potentially deadly virus.

The court is scheduled to hear 11 cases on May 12-14. Arguments begin at 9 a.m. each day.

Court personnel will have training sessions with lawyers involved in the cases so that they know what to expect from the virtual sessions.