Illinois reports 2,119 new cases of coronavirus

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois public health officials announce 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 80 deaths.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a massive effort to test more people for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday last week, 16,000 people across the state were tested. With that, public health officials have said they do expect the total cases reported will go up.



In Rockford, there will be eight drive-thru testing sites for people showing symptoms. To find a site, CLICK HERE.



