IDPH looking at ways to let Mchenry drive-in theater open again

CHICAGO( WREX) —The Illinois Department of Public Health says it's looking at ways to let the the Mchenry County Theater- Golden Age Cinemas open again.

Earlier this week, the owner of the outdoor movie theater says the state shut down his plans to open the theater on May 1.

The owner then reached out to IDPH to see how it would be able to open, considering people would be watching movies in their cars seperate from the people around them.

In response, the department said "potentially there is a way to do this maybe with no concession stands or nobody coming up to the window. We are really still trying to think about that and really try to see how we can make people have a little of the comforts that they're used to while keeping everyone safe."