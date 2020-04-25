Dr. Ezike warns Illinois residents against ingesting cleaners after calls to poison centers increase

CHICAGO (WREX) — Dr. Ngozi Ezike had to warn Illinois residents to not ingest household cleaners to cure COVID-19 after she says calls to the Illinois Poison Center have gone up.



She says calls have included people using detergent as a sinus rinse, as well as calls about people gargling with cleaners or bleach and water in a misguided attempt to cure COVID-19.

At a White House briefing Thursday, Trump asked coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx about injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant and exposing them to ultraviolet light. She explained to him during the briefing that she had never heard of such a regimen being used to treat COVID-19 or any virus.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said. “Because you see it get1 in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So you’re going to have to use medical doctors with — but it sounds interesting to me.”



The president said he was being sarcastic, and later tweeted CDC guidelines on household cleaners.



On Saturday's press briefing, Dr. Ezike said, "Please listen to scientists and health experts on how to stay healthy. The best way to stay healthy is to avoid becoming infected in the first place. To do that, stay home, if you do go out please wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet of distance between you and others, wash your hands, and do not try home remedies."



Illinois reported 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 41,777.