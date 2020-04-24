WREX Recipe: Sriracha Chicken and Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

(WREX) — I've lived on my own for about three years now and the biggest learning curve I had is cooking for myself.



Since becoming more involved in the kitchen, I have adopted one overarching philosophy.

Everything. I mean EVERYTHING tastes better in a tortilla.



Here's a simple recipe for some tacos that will pack some flavor into your Tuesday (or whatever day you enjoy tacos).



I'll going to share the recipes for my Sriracha Chicken Tacos and Chipotle Shrimp Tacos.

For the chicken tacos you will need:

One chicken breast

Sriracha

Red Cabbage

Onions



The first, and main step, is to put the chicken breast on a baking sheet with parchment paper.



Cover the Chicken with as much, or as little, Sriracha as you'd like and then put it in the over for 30 minutes at 375°.



While the chicken is cooking, cut up some red cabbage, or use a food processor if you have one, until its finely chopped.



Then, heat up a skillet and put some diced onions in to saute them.



Once the chicken is done cooking, shred the chicken into strands to lay onto the tortilla.

Now for the Shrimp tacos.

Put a pan on the stove and on medium heat.



Mix together 1 cup of flour, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp chili powder and 1/2 tsp of cumin in a small bowl.



This will be the coating for your shrimp.



Put a tablespoon of oil in the pan after it heats up and then coat your shrimp in the breading mixture.



Cook shrimp 2 1/2-3 minutes each side. You don't want to cook them too long because they are easy to overcook.



For the chipotle mayo spread you will need:

1/2 cup mayo

1/4 tsp ground chipotle chile

1 tsp cilantro

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp white vinegar

a pinch of cumin and thyme

1/2 tsp water

1 lime



Mix it all together in a small bowl until you get the light orange color.



For the corn tortillas, I normally throw them in the over for a few minutes to get them warm. 5-10 minutes depends on how crisp you want them.





I will say the chicken tacos take a little less work but both of these have great flavor.



Plus you can put anything else on them you'd like.



Jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, any cheese you could think of. I've even put sweet potato into the mix before.



I hope you all enjoy!!