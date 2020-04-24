 Skip to Content

‘What a joke’: Mayor McNamara weighs in after Trump raises idea of injecting disinfectants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to social media to weigh in after President Trump raised the possibility of disinfectants being injected into people to combat the virus.

Mayor McNamara's posted on Twitter, commenting on a video where President Trump brought the idea up during his press conference on Thursday.

Here's what the mayor said on his Twitter account: "What a joke. Lives are being lost, Lysol injections are his response? Thank goodness States and City’s are leading the effort to save lives."

Lysol and another disinfectant says its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus.

