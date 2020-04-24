Two new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, 15 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The death toll in Winnebago County related to COVID-19 continues to increase, along with the number of cases.



The health department is reporting two more people have died as a result from the virus. The two new deaths mark the 13th and 14th deaths in the county.



The health department is also reporting 15 new total cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 271.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 7

10-19: 13

20-29: 49

30-39: 40

40-49: 43

50-59: 52

60-69: 33

70-79: 17

80+: 17

The county is reporting 15 people have recovered from the virus so far. A total of 2,567 people have been tested for the virus, according to the health department.