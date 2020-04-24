Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ogle County, total approaching 80

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.



The three new cases brings the total in the county up to 78, the second highest in the northern Illinois region, trailing only Winnebago County.



No new additional information the three new cases has been given. The health department has cited an outbreak of the virus at the Rochelle Foods plant.



The health department announced 608 employees of the plant were tested on Thursday, with the rest of the employees to be tested on Friday.



The county has reported 1 death related to the virus.