Showers and cool temperatures linger into the weekend
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pattern of cool and showery weather is set to last two more days. Rain chances remain elevated through the first half of the weekend.
Chilly, showery Friday:
Scattered showers have developed along a warm front across eastern Iowa early Friday. Expect rain and thundershowers to move in during the mid-to-late morning period Friday. Temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are going to result in a chilly rain early on.
Rain is forecast to wrap up by the early afternoon for most, with the exception being areas along and south of I-88. By the evening, drier conditions appear likely for the Stateline as temperatures top out nearly 10° below average.
The break in rainy weather is short-lived, as another round of light to moderate shower activity moves in overnight Friday into Saturday.
Wet and cool start:
Showery conditions persist into early Saturday morning, with a widespread rain looking possible. Cloudy skies are certainly going to be with the region through Saturday, but rain chances slowly dwindle through the afternoon. Despite a gradual drying trend from west to east, highs are likely to be nearly 15° below average, with many areas only barely cracking 50°.
In terms of rainfall totals, between 1/4" to 3/4" are possible, especially where pockets of heavier rain falls. By Saturday evening, clouds should begin to break, leaving behind a much sunnier Sunday.
Ending with warmth and sunshine:
While we're certainly going to see a wet start to the weekend, it won't be a complete washout. By Sunday, sunshine returns to the forecast as highs approach 60°.
Early week warmth:
After what feels like an eternity of below average days, warmer temperatures finally make a comeback for the start of next week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday climb into the lower to middle 60s, closer to average by late April standards.