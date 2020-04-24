Showers and cool temperatures linger into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pattern of cool and showery weather is set to last two more days. Rain chances remain elevated through the first half of the weekend.

Chilly, showery Friday:

Scattered showers have developed along a warm front across eastern Iowa early Friday. Expect rain and thundershowers to move in during the mid-to-late morning period Friday. Temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are going to result in a chilly rain early on.

Rain chances are going to be highest before noon on Friday.

Rain is forecast to wrap up by the early afternoon for most, with the exception being areas along and south of I-88. By the evening, drier conditions appear likely for the Stateline as temperatures top out nearly 10° below average.

The break in rainy weather is short-lived, as another round of light to moderate shower activity moves in overnight Friday into Saturday.

Wet and cool start:

Showery conditions persist into early Saturday morning, with a widespread rain looking possible. Cloudy skies are certainly going to be with the region through Saturday, but rain chances slowly dwindle through the afternoon. Despite a gradual drying trend from west to east, highs are likely to be nearly 15° below average, with many areas only barely cracking 50°.

Forecast highs for Saturday are going to be well below average.

In terms of rainfall totals, between 1/4" to 3/4" are possible, especially where pockets of heavier rain falls. By Saturday evening, clouds should begin to break, leaving behind a much sunnier Sunday.

The next seven days feature below average temperatures, especially on Saturday.

Ending with warmth and sunshine:

While we're certainly going to see a wet start to the weekend, it won't be a complete washout. By Sunday, sunshine returns to the forecast as highs approach 60°.

Early week warmth:

After what feels like an eternity of below average days, warmer temperatures finally make a comeback for the start of next week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday climb into the lower to middle 60s, closer to average by late April standards.