Second COVID-19 drive-through testing site to open in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will soon have another drive-through testing site for COVID-19.



Crusader Community Health confirmed with 13 WREX they're opening up a regional testing site at Auburn High School. The site was requested by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and is supported by the City of Rockford and Winnebago County, according to Crusader Community Health.



Crusader Community Health says the site is sanctioned by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA).



Crusader Community Health will administer the tests and run the testing site. A few tests will be done on Friday, by invitation only, to get the drive-through flow and the process down, according to Crusader Community Health.



The site will open to the public on Friday, according to Crusader Community Health. More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

This will be the second drive-through testing site in Rockford after the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford opened up a drive-through testing site Friday morning.