Rockford Park District announces opening dates for golf courses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District has announced when their golf courses will be opening up.



The first day the courses can open is May 1, which is when the extension of the stay-at-home order goes into effect. The extension of the order includes several new modifications, including the opening of golf courses with strict safety guidelines to ensure social distancing.



The Rockford Park District has announced when courses will be opening:

Aldeen Golf Club: May 1

Sinnissippi Golf Course: May 1

Elliot Golf Course: May 1

Sandy Hollow: May 6

Ingersoll: May 11

The park district says they are waiting to learn more about the operational restrictions that will be in place through at least May 30, 2020 for all Illinois golf courses. Once the park district gets the guidance from the state, they will open up tee times and share them with the public.