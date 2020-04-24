Pritzker announces there will be 8 total testing sites in Rockford for COVID-19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker announces there will be 8 total COVID-19 testing sites in Rockford. The state also announced more than 2,700 new cases of the virus on Friday. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, April 24, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois continues to increase testing of COVID-19 across the state, including in Rockford.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Rockford will have 8 total testing sites for the virus. Additional information on where the testing sites will be are not known at this time.



As of 2:40 p.m. Friday, 13 WREX has two confirmed locations: the University of Illinois of Medicine in Rockford, which opened earlier on Friday, and Auburn High School, which will be open on Monday.



We will provide additional information on the 6 other locations as it becomes available.



The announcement comes the same day as the governor announced the state reached 10,000 tests in one day, saying 16,000 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.