Old Settlers Day canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKTON (WREX) — A summer favorite in the Stateline has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Rockton Lions Club announced Old Settlers Day 2020 has been canceled due to the virus.

"We want to thank your loyal fans, sponsors, and the volunteers that make Old Settlers Day possible," the Rockton Lions Club said in part on a Facebook post.

OSD is the largest fundraiser for the Rockton Lions Club, which says they'll now be looking into alternative fundraising efforts.



The Rockton Lions Club says they look forward to seeing the community for Old Settlers Day in 2021.