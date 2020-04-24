Machesney Park village administrator announces retirement

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Machesney Park's first and only village administrator, Tim Savage, is stepping down from his role.

Savage has held the position since the position was created in 2011. In his resignation letter to Mayor Steve Johnson, Savage said he's retiring from public service to "travel and pursue other interests."

“I hope you will agree that the Village has made great progress forward (in the last nine years)," Savage said in his letter to Johnson. "I consider my time with the Village to be one of the most rewarding periods of my 28-year career in city management.”

Savage's last day is July 24. According to the village, he will use his remaining time to help complete time-sensitive projects and facilitate a transition of duties.

Mayor Johnson said he appreciates Savage's "years of service and he is hopeful for a smooth transition moving forward."