 Skip to Content

Machesney Park village administrator announces retirement

9:43 pm Top Stories

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Machesney Park's first and only village administrator, Tim Savage, is stepping down from his role.

Savage has held the position since the position was created in 2011. In his resignation letter to Mayor Steve Johnson, Savage said he's retiring from public service to "travel and pursue other interests."

“I hope you will agree that the Village has made great progress forward (in the last nine years)," Savage said in his letter to Johnson. "I consider my time with the Village to be one of the most rewarding periods of my 28-year career in city management.”

Savage's last day is July 24. According to the village, he will use his remaining time to help complete time-sensitive projects and facilitate a transition of duties.

Mayor Johnson said he appreciates Savage's "years of service and he is hopeful for a smooth transition moving forward."

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content